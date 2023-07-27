Stepan to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 90,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. Stepan has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stepan by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

