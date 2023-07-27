STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $234.16 and last traded at $231.14, with a volume of 346111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.17.

STERIS Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

