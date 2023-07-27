Stifel Nicolaus Trims PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Target Price to $4.50

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.70 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

