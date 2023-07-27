StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

