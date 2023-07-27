StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
