StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 105.0 %

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 102,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

