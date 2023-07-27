StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

