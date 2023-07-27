StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
