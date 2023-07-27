StockNews.com Downgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to Hold

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $204.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,882.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,072.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,826.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

