StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Institutional Trading of ObsEva
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
