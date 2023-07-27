StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

