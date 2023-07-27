Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 204,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,650. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

