Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.