Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $225.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 602.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,468 shares of company stock worth $213,287,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

