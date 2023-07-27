Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

ACWV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,953 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

