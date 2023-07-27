Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.19. The stock had a trading volume of 459,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,608. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

