Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.04. 430,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

