Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $893.53. 2,190,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $835.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

