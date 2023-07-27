Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.88. 2,925,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,864. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.