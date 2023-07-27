Summit Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

