Summit Financial LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPYV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 2,032,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,759. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

