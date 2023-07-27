Summit Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

