Summit Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.05. 4,351,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,662. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

