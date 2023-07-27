Summit Financial LLC Purchases 4,722 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.08. 91,396,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,436,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.