Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Communities Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of SUI traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. 1,094,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.