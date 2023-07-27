Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Trading Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $132.97 and last traded at $133.60. 180,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 599,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 98,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,481,000 after buying an additional 555,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

