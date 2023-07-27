Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 764,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,486. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

