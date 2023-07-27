Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.94.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$40.31. The company had a trading volume of 984,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,687. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$50.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.69.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.2849389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

