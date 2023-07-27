Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.20% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock remained flat at $49.41 during trading on Thursday. 710,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.