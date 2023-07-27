Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. 390,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,438. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

