Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,041. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58.
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
