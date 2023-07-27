Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

SNDX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,892,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

