Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 544,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

