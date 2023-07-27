Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.62. 974,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

About Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

