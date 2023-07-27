Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,414. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

