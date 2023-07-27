Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Short Interest Down 94.7% in July

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ TMKRW remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,827. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

