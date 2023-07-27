TD Cowen Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $535.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.13.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.19. The stock had a trading volume of 420,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

