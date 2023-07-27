TD Securities Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

FQVLF traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 41,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,827. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

