TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE FTI traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,477. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 290,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.