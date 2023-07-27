Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Tectonic Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

TECTP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 1,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Tectonic Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

