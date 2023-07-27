Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.28

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 2070808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,936,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 178,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 106.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1,611.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
Featured Stories
