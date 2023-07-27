Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.28

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 2070808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,936,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 178,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 106.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1,611.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

