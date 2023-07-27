The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.41. 327,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.