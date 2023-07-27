The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

