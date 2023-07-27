The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.88. 154,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,595. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $235.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

