Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 31st

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 31st.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 357.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

