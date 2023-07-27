Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

TLRY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,096,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,324,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tilray by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

