Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
Tilray Stock Performance
TLRY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,096,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,324,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
