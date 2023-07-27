TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 319,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. TIM has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

