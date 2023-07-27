Tobam Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.