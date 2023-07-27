Tobam Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tobam cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Nordson were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $247.09 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

