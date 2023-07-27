Tobam Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tobam decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $154.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

