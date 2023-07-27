Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Pool were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pool by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Pool Price Performance
Shares of POOL opened at $387.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Pool Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
