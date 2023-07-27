Tobam Purchases 85 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tobam increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in KLA were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 209,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $457.85 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $493.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

